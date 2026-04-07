Pakistan's peace efforts entering 'critical, sensitive stage', says Iranian ambassador

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, says Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to help end the ongoing war are now entering a “critical and sensitive stage,” highlighting Tehran’s recognition of Pakistan’s role in mediating between conflicting parties.

In a post on X, on Tuesday, the Iranian envoy wrote that Pakistan’s “positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war” are approaching a decisive phase. He urged followers to stay tuned for further updates, underscoring the importance of the moment.

Pakistan positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage ...



Stay Tuned for more — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 7, 2026

Although the ambassador did not provide detailed specifics in his message, his remarks come amid ongoing international efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and bring an end to active hostilities in the region. Pakistan has been increasingly involved in shuttle diplomacy between Washington and Tehran, aiming to reduce tensions and secure a ceasefire framework acceptable to both sides.

Trump confirms backchannel talks amid Iran ultimatum

Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the country could be “taken out in one night” if it does not agree to a ceasefire by Tuesday evening. The threat coincides with an intense diplomatic effort using Pakistan as an intermediary to prevent a major regional escalation.

Trump confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff are engaged in backchannel negotiations with Pakistani officials. The discussions focus on the so-called “Islamabad Accord,” a two-phase peace plan proposed by Islamabad. The framework calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by a three-week period to negotiate a permanent settlement addressing nuclear limits and sanctions relief.

While Trump described the proposal as a “significant step,” he insisted that the current terms remain insufficient and the Tuesday night deadline is final.

The Pentagon has echoed the President’s warning, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signalling that the U.S. is ready to launch the largest volume of strikes since operations began if the deadline passes without progress. Targeted infrastructure could include power plants and bridges, highlighting the high stakes as global attention focuses on whether Pakistan’s mediation can prevent a full-scale confrontation.