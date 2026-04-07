Rain system enters Pakistan, showers lash Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar

(Dunya News) - A fresh spell of rain has entered Pakistan, bringing showers to several major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar today (Tuesday).

In Lahore, rain was recorded in multiple localities such as Mall Road, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Upper Mall, Ferozepur Road, Chauburji, Sanda, and Gulberg. The rainfall significantly improved the weather conditions across the provincial capital.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the drop in temperature has made the weather cooler. The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to remain around 16°C, while the maximum may reach up to 23°C. The current temperature has been recorded at 16°C.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds was also reported in other cities of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Uch Sharif, and Vehari, where several low-lying areas were inundated. Rainfall was also witnessed in Kasur, Phool Nagar, Mian Channu, Abdul Hakeem, Mcleod Ganj, Chishtian, Rajanpur, and Qaidabad.

Meanwhile, Peshawar and its surrounding areas experienced heavy downpours, making the weather pleasant. However, urban flooding in low-lying areas caused difficulties for residents, while accumulated rainwater on roads disrupted traffic. Power outages were also reported in several localities following the rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that intermittent rain will continue throughout the day in various parts of the country.

