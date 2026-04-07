Fazl announces nationwide protests against rising petroleum products prices

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced nationwide protests on Friday against the rising prices of petroleum products.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar on Monday, Fazlur Rehman said that peace has been snatched away from the common man. He stated that protests will be held across the country on Friday against increasing petroleum prices, adding that even after the British left, their laws are still being imposed.

He termed the current government as “fake” and said that is only standing with the support of the Pakistan People’s Party. He also claimed that the rulers are “slaves of America.” He also that the United States is currently backing Israel in the Middle East conflict.

He further said that the nation must understand Israel’s malicious intentions and announced that they will raise the voice of truth from Mardan on April 12. He added that they had proposed an in-camera session of Parliament with good intentions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that Pakistan is being affected by the global situation, saying that the public representatives should be briefed in an in-camera session. He added that, for the first time, Europe has has kept itself away from the war.

He also claimed that the American public has risen against Donald Trump, adding that Trump is currently isolated globally, while Pakistan’s rulers are still trying to please him.

He said that the public is being burdened with rising inflation. He said that law and order situation has worsened and the provincial government’s policies are unstable. He also said that no visible steps have yet been taken by the government to eliminate interest.

