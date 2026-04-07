Sindh govt bans increase in school van fares

KARACHI (Dunya News) - On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government has issued an order prohibiting any increase in school van fares across the province.

Following the chief minister’s instructions, the School Education Department has circulated an official notification to all public and private schools, directing them to strictly maintain existing transport charges. The move aims to protect parents from additional financial burden amid rising fuel costs.

According to the notification, private schools as well as transport services operated by parents are not allowed to increase pick-and-drop fees. Authorities emphasized that despite the increase in fuel prices, transport charges must remain unchanged to ensure affordability for students and their families.

The government has also decided to facilitate transport operators in order to balance operational challenges while preventing fare hikes. All educational institutions have been instructed to ensure full compliance.

The directive applies to both school-managed transport systems and privately operated services. Schools have been asked to provide complete data regarding their student transport services, including details of vans and routes.

The notification further warned that all transport-related information must be submitted to the government, and any violation of the directive may result in strict action against the institutions. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to easing financial pressure on families while maintaining oversight of school transport operations.