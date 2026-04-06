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NDMA issues alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall across Pakistan

NDMA issues alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall across Pakistan
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Summary NDMA warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall in Pakistan over 12–24 hours; citizens advised to follow safety precautions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across Pakistan over the next 12 to 24 hours. Citizens have been advised to take precautions as severe winds, hailstorms, and lightning are expected in several regions.

Northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir may also experience snowfall. Districts including Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kalam, Mangora, Batagram, Peshawar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad are expected to face heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Other areas such as Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan are also likely to see rain and strong winds. Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces will face heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts, while northern regions may also experience snowfall.

NDMA warned that these conditions could damage weak structures, uproot trees, affect crops, disrupt electricity, and make roads slippery. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, follow weather instructions, and use the NDMA app for timely updates.

 

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Natural Disaster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Pakistan

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