Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduces digital payment act 2026 to enforce cashless economy

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step toward creating a cashless economy by presenting the Digital Payment Act 2026 in the provincial assembly. The bill, introduced by Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, requires all businesses in the province to implement digital payment systems.

Under the proposed law, shops, commercial centers, educational institutions, clinics, and hospitals will be obligated to accept digital payments, displaying QR codes for customer convenience. Businesses cannot charge additional fees for digital transactions.

Failure to comply with the digital payment system will result in penalties, while QR code tracking is expected to enhance economic transparency. Monitoring officers will have the authority to inspect business centers at any time, ensuring compliance.

Additionally, newly registered businesses will receive a two-year tax incentive, and banks and service providers are required to provide technical support for smooth implementation. The provincial government aims to encourage citizens to adopt cashless transactions, modernize the economy, and promote accountability across commercial and public sectors.

Officials said the law will streamline payment systems, reduce cash dependency, and strengthen transparency, making it easier for both consumers and businesses to operate efficiently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.