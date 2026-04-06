Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoU to strengthen judicial cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between Pakistan and Turkiye to promote judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, members of the constitutional court, and other senior officials, along with a high-level delegation from the Constitutional Court of Turkiye.

The event began with the national anthems of both countries.

Yahya Afridi welcomed the Turkish delegation and stated that the visit reflects the historic and brotherly relations between the two nations.

He said the MoU is significant for the judiciaries of both countries and will serve as a key step in strengthening cooperation in the judicial sector.

The Chief Justice also highlighted innovation in Turkiye’s judicial system, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in judicial proceedings.

He emphasized that both countries should benefit from each other’s judicial experiences, adding that in an increasingly interconnected world, judicial systems cannot remain isolated.

Also read: Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt working to bring Iran to negotiating table: Report

He expressed hope that the MoU would prove beneficial for both nations.

He further reaffirmed that, with a shared belief in the rule of law, judicial cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened.

On the other hand, Kadir Ozkaya, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of Turkiye, while addressing the ceremony, said that the day holds great importance for both Pakistan and Turkey.

He described Pakistan’s judicial system as bright and effective, adding that both countries share many common values in their legal frameworks.

Kadir Ozkaya expressed his happiness at visiting Pakistan and said that exemplary brotherly relations exist between the two nations.

He stressed that judicial cooperation should be further strengthened and that benefiting from mutual experiences is the need of the time.