Nationwide weather alert issued amid forecast of rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert regarding possible weather conditions across the country, stating that the current situation is in line with the forecast released in January.

According to the alert, westerly winds are likely to bring rain with strong and gusty winds to most parts of the country during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Snowfall is also expected in upper and mountainous of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the same period.

Thunderstorms, windstorms and hail are likely in different of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to experience thunderstorms during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Rain with gusty winds is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Battagram, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan and Waziristan.

In Islamabad and several cities of Punjab including Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Chiniot, Jhang, Faisalabad and Mandi Bahauddin, snowstorms and thunderstorms are expected over the next 12 to 24 hours. Rain is also forecast for Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Gojra, Layyah, Borewala, Okara, DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur.

In Sindh, rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nowshera Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allah Yar and Tando Muhammad Khan during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Rain is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir including Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Astore, Diamer, Khurmang, Shigar, Ghizer, Nagar, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Poonch, Kotli, Mirpur, Bhimber and Neelum Valley.

Storms and thunderstorms are also forecast in Balochistan cities including Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Kalat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Noshki, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar and Lasbela during the next 12 to 24 hours, along with rain and strong winds.

The NDMA has warned that strong winds, lightning and hailstorms may damage weak structures, trees, standing crops and power lines.

Roads are likely to become slippery due to rain, which may disrupt traffic flow, while snowfall in mountainous areas may also affect travel.

There is a risk of landslides in hilly regions due to continuous rainfall. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, drive carefully and follow weather advisories. People are urged to stay away from trees, weak structures and installations during strong winds and storms.

Tourists and travelers have been advised to check weather and road conditions before heading to northern areas.

The NDMA has directed all provincial and district authorities to remain alert and prepared to deal with the expected weather conditions.