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Punjab police deport over 34,000 illegal foreign residents

Punjab police deport over 34,000 illegal foreign residents
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Summary Punjab Police have deported over 34,000 illegal foreign residents, including 14,000 children, while 201 remain in holding points awaiting repatriation

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process of deporting illegal foreign residents from Punjab is ongoing, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, over 34,000 foreign nationals, including a significant number of Afghans, have been deported from Lahore and across the province so far, while 201 individuals remain at holding points awaiting repatriation.

The spokesperson detailed that among those deported, more than 13,000 were men, 6,868 women, and over 14,000 children.

The deported individuals included 10,665 residents with proof of residence, 11,114 holding Afghan Citizen Cards, and 12,206 classified as illegal foreign residents.

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Lahore Pakistan Afghanistan

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