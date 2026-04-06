Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns after missile attack injures Pakistani citizens in UAE

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns after missile attack injures Pakistani citizens in UAE
Updated on

Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over Khor Fakkan port attack in UAE, where Pakistanis were injured, pledging support and urging regional restraint.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern after Pakistani citizens were injured in the missile and projectile attacks on the Khor Fakkan port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Deeply concerned at the incident at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, where an intercepted projectile caused injuries to civilians, including Pakistani nationals,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and remain in close contact with UAE authorities to ensure all necessary support is extended to our citizens.”

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE and reiterates the urgent need for restraint and de-escalation in the region, the prime minister said.
 

Browse Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

Related News

Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt working to bring Iran to negotiating table: Report
Karachi board matric exams rescheduled for April 10
Govt to strengthen role of sports in national development: PM
All arrangements for Hajj 2026 being completed efficiently: Yousuf
Featured

Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says

Information ministry refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission