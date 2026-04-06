PM Shehbaz expresses concerns after missile attack injures Pakistani citizens in UAE

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern after Pakistani citizens were injured in the missile and projectile attacks on the Khor Fakkan port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Deeply concerned at the incident at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, where an intercepted projectile caused injuries to civilians, including Pakistani nationals,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and remain in close contact with UAE authorities to ensure all necessary support is extended to our citizens.”

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE and reiterates the urgent need for restraint and de-escalation in the region, the prime minister said.

