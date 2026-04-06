Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt working to bring Iran to negotiating table: Report

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt are attempting to broker negotiations between Iran and the United States, but their weekend efforts have so far failed to yield tangible results, U.S. media reported Sunday.

The three countries' foreign ministers held separate phone calls with both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend, but no breakthrough was achieved, the Wall Street Journal and Axios reported.

Axios cited two sources involved in the negotiations, who said the talks are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators but also through text messages sent between Trump's advisers and Araghchi.

Araghchi previously said contacts with the U.S. do not constitute negotiations but are limited to the exchange of messages-directly or through regional intermediaries.

Iranian officials have refused to soften their demands and rejected a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, according to the Journal.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tuesday that Iran is not seeking a ceasefire but a complete end to the war across the region.

The mediators are attempting to agree on a package of confidence-building measures that could extend Trump's ultimatum and bring the parties closer to a direct meeting. Trump has set Tuesday evening in US time as a deadline, warning that Iran would lose every power plant and major facility in the country if the strait remained closed.

The U.S. and Israel have struck Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with strikes across the region while restricting movement through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting roughly 20 million barrels of daily oil traffic and rattling global markets.

