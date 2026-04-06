All arrangements for Hajj 2026 being completed efficiently: Yousuf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Sunday said all arrangements for Hajj 2026 are being completed efficiently with no extra cost.

According to the Federal Minister, the first flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims will depart on April 18, 2026, directly reaching Saudi Arabia.

The Minister said a total of one hundred and eighty thousand pilgrims will perform Hajj this year, including one hundred and twenty thousand under the government quota and sixty thousand through private arrangements.

He emphasized that all operations, including flights, accommodations and transport, will be organized in a smooth and exemplary manner to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims.

The Minister said every effort is being made to provide pilgrims with high-quality arrangements and the ministry aims to make this year's Hajj an exemplary experience in terms of management and facilities.

He also reaffirmed the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, appreciating the host country's arrangements and support for Pakistani pilgrims.

