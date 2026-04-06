Three die as motorcycle hits roadside electric poll in Bhalwal

BHALWAL (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed when a speeding motorcycle hit a roadside electric poll due to over speeding in Bhalwal on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Bola Bala area of Bhalwal, where a speeding motorcycle skidded off the road and hit a roadside electric poll, killing three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Dildar, Dilawar and Ramzan.

