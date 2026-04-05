Govt increases petroleum prices in consultation with provinces: ministers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani announced that the government has decided to adjust prices in consultation with the provinces, emphasizing that relief measures are being implemented for vulnerable segments of society.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Kayani said that Pakistan is actively playing its role in promoting peace.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, efforts to maintain stability are ongoing, with the deputy prime minister and military leadership also engaged in peace initiatives.

Kayani stated that the prime minister had prevented an increase in petroleum prices for three weeks, placing the financial burden on the government rather than the public.

He added that the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products has been maintained across the country.

The minister further explained that the decision to revise prices was made after consultation with provincial governments, and special steps have been taken to provide relief to lower-income groups.

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He highlighted that motorcycle users are being given a subsidy of Rs100 per litre, and there have been no reports of long queues for petrol anywhere in the country.

He also reiterated that Pakistan continues to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Middle East, adding that the prime minister has consistently advocated for regional stability.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the government is taking measures to reduce the impact of rising petroleum prices.

She noted that subsidies are being provided to public and goods transport, and a regional system has been introduced to facilitate the transfer of subsidies, which will be limited to registered vehicles.

Khawaja added that providing relief to the public remains a top priority, with the Ministry of IT, Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank working in coordination.