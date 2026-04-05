PM Shehbaz calls on provinces to share burden of fuel subsidy package amid price hike

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that sufficient fuel reserves are available in Pakistan to meet domestic needs, while urging provincial governments to submit their shares for a national subsidy package.

Chairing a review meeting on petroleum subsidies, the prime minister was briefed on fuel reserves, consumption, and the progress of subsidy measures.

He noted that Balochistan has already deposited its allocated share for the national subsidy package and expressed hope that other provinces will follow soon.

Under the relief package, the government is providing monthly subsidies of Rs100,000 for passenger buses and Rs40,000 for mini buses and wagons to prevent fare hikes. Similarly, trucks are receiving Rs70,000, large freight vehicles Rs80,000, and delivery vans Rs35,000 per month to help control the rising cost of goods.

The subsidies are being distributed through digital wallets to ensure transparency, with payments already underway.

Officials informed the meeting that transport details from provincial governments have been shared with the federal authorities to facilitate implementation. The prime minister thanked the government of Balochistan, led by Sarfraz Bugti, for its contribution to the package.

He reiterated that the government will not leave the public alone in difficult times and highlighted multiple relief measures, including a reduction in petroleum levy by Rs80 per litre, a Rs6 billion subsidy for Pakistan Railways, and the reversal of a planned 25% increase in toll taxes.

The government has provided a total relief package worth Rs129 billion over the past three weeks and remains committed to easing the burden on the public while ensuring stability in fuel supply.

