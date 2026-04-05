Rains wreak havoc across Pakistan as flood-like situation emerges in several areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Heavy rains and stormy weather continue to lash Pakistan, causing flood-like conditions in several areas and leading to multiple casualties.

In Islamabad, hailstorms accompanied rainfall, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. Similar heavy showers were reported in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

In Mianwali, flooding was reported at Kundal Chhura Wala after the Kurram River overflowed, with water entering residential areas and damaging homes.

Meanwhile, snowfall was recorded intermittently in northern tourist destinations including Naran, Swat, Babusar Top, and Nanga Parbat, further intensifying the cold weather.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain affected multiple districts. In Parachinar, a road connected to a bridge over the Kurram River was washed away. Separate incidents involving a roof collapse and lightning strikes resulted in two deaths.

In Khyber District, a vehicle was swept away by a flash flood on the Pak-Afghan Highway, killing three people.

Elsewhere, in Balochistan, rainfall in northern districts and light snowfall in upper regions made the weather colder, while at least five people were killed in various rain-related incidents.

Rainfall also continued in Azad Kashmir. The weather department has forecast another spell of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 6 to 9, raising concerns of further flooding and damage.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as adverse weather conditions persist across the country.



