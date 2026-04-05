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Balochistan announces relief package amid petroleum price hike

Balochistan announces relief package amid petroleum price hike
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Summary CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti says proposals are being considered to close markets by 8pm

QUETTA (APP) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti unveiled a wide-ranging relief package to ease the burden on citizens following rising petroleum prices and regional instability.

The announcement came during a press conference after a high-level meeting on national austerity and public relief measures at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Sarfraz Bugti announced that the Green and Pink Bus Services in Quetta and other areas will be free of charge for one month, providing immediate travel relief to citizens. He also declared that vehicle and motorcycle transfer/registration fees are waived for 15 days, urging residents to take advantage of the subsidy.

Highlighting transport and agriculture support, the Chief Minister said that Balochistan has around 80,000 registered public and goods transport vehicles, with special subsidies being provided to goods transporters, while federal assistance is being sought for public transport.

For small farmers owning up to 12.5 acres, the government will provide Rs 15,000 through Kisan Cards to cover thresher costs and subsidized diesel during the wheat cultivation season. Subsidies for motorcycles and vehicles up to 800cc are also under consideration.

Sarfraz Bugti stressed that the government will not allow unjustified price hikes in essential commodities, adding that strict monitoring of oil and other markets is underway.

He warned of indiscriminate action against profiteering and hoarding. He clarified that police have no authority to stop non-customs paid goods at checkpoints, as this responsibility lies with customs officials, and police will focus solely on maintaining law and order.

Under energy-saving measures, the Chief Minister said proposals are being considered to close markets by 8 pm and restaurants and wedding halls by 10 pm, with final decisions to be made after consultation with traders.

He emphasised that these steps are necessary in light of the global oil crisis and potential energy shortages.

Sarfraz Bugti noted that austerity measures are already being implemented as the Chief Minister’s Secretariat is operating with 50 percent staff, unnecessary expenses have been cut, and surplus vehicles from the CM House are being auctioned, with electric vehicles gradually introduced.
 

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Iran-US-Israel war Petroleum Prices Balochistan Pakistan

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