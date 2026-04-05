Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM discuss regional situation over phone

Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM discuss regional situation over phone
Updated on

Summary Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts to reduce tensions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday and discussed evolving regional situation, according to Pakistan Foreign Office.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said the two leaders discussed the changing situation in the region.

Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts to reduce tensions. The spokesperson said that Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues.

During the conversation, the two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact in view of ongoing progress.

Earlier, Iran firmly rejected reports circulating in Western media suggesting it declined participation in talks in Islamabad, instead reaffirming its willingness to engage and expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its diplomatic initiatives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on social media platform X, directly addressing what he described as misinformation regarding Tehran’s stance on potential negotiations. He clarified that Iran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” and remained appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate during the ongoing conflict.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Ishaq Dar Pakistan

Related News

Mianwali areas submerged as Kurram River overflows
PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures
Punjab Bar Council leaders question case listings of suspended bar office bearer
Islamabad transport authority maintains intra-city fares after fuel price adjustments
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon