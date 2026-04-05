Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM discuss regional situation over phone

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday and discussed evolving regional situation, according to Pakistan Foreign Office.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said the two leaders discussed the changing situation in the region.

Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts to reduce tensions. The spokesperson said that Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues.

During the conversation, the two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact in view of ongoing progress.

Earlier, Iran firmly rejected reports circulating in Western media suggesting it declined participation in talks in Islamabad, instead reaffirming its willingness to engage and expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its diplomatic initiatives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on social media platform X, directly addressing what he described as misinformation regarding Tehran’s stance on potential negotiations. He clarified that Iran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” and remained appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate during the ongoing conflict.

