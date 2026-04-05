PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government will not leave citizens alone in difficult times, emphasizing that providing relief to the common man remains a top priority.

Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on petroleum reserves and relief measures amid regional tensions, the prime minister was briefed on the implementation of subsidies. Officials informed that financial assistance is now being provided to public transport and goods transport operators through digital wallets.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that under a transparent and efficient system, digital transfers of subsidies have been initiated for buses, vans, trucks, and other cargo vehicles. He added that the government is making efforts to ensure timely relief for economically vulnerable segments.

He reiterated that supporting the public during challenging times is the government’s foremost responsibility and said savings from austerity measures would be redirected toward public welfare.

During the meeting, officials also assured the prime minister that sufficient petroleum reserves are available to meet the country’s needs.

Federal ministers Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant Talha Burki, and other senior officials attended the meeting.