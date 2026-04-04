Pakistan dismisses 'misleading' claims over UAE deposits

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has firmly rejected what it described as “misleading and unfounded” commentary surrounding financial deposits placed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the State Bank of Pakistan, clarifying that the funds are being returned as part of routine financial arrangements.

In a statement issued from Islamabad on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically dismissed speculation suggesting any irregularity in the handling of the deposits. Officials emphasised that the funds had been placed under bilateral commercial agreements and were now being repaid upon maturity in line with pre-agreed terms.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the deposits represented a demonstration of the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic stability. The return of these funds, facilitated through the central bank, was described as a standard financial transaction rather than an extraordinary development.

“The Government of Pakistan, through the State Bank, is returning the matured deposits in accordance with mutually agreed conditions,” the statement noted, stressing that attempts to portray the repayment as anything beyond a routine process were inaccurate.

The clarification comes amid growing public discourse and commentary that questioned the nature and timing of the transaction. Officials maintained that such narratives were based on incomplete or incorrect interpretations of financial mechanisms that govern bilateral arrangements between states.

Pakistan to repay $2 billion loan to UAE this month

Pakistan also used the opportunity to reaffirm its longstanding relationship with the UAE, highlighting the depth of cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors. These include trade, investment, defence collaboration, and extensive people-to-people links that have developed over decades.

Describing the ties as “fraternal” and rooted in mutual trust, the Foreign Office underscored that the partnership has consistently evolved, adapting to changing economic and geopolitical circumstances while retaining its strategic significance.

The statement paid tribute to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, acknowledging his foundational role in fostering close relations between the two nations. His longstanding goodwill towards Pakistan continues to be remembered as a defining element of the bilateral bond.

Officials reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to strengthening its engagement with the UAE, signalling continued collaboration in pursuit of shared economic growth and regional stability.