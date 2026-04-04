Pakistan to repay $2 billion loan to UAE this month

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided, in principle, to repay a $2 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the payment scheduled for the end of this month.

According to Ministry of Finance sources, the amount, which has been held as a safe deposit in Pakistan’s account, has been accruing interest at a rate of six percent.

Previously, the UAE had been rolling over the loan on an annual basis, with partial rollovers in December 2025 for one and then two months.

The repayment follows a request from the UAE for the immediate return of funds, prompted by the current international economic situation.