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Punjab announces targeted subsidy for goods transporters

Punjab announces targeted subsidy for goods transporters
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Summary Punjab announces targeted monthly subsidies for goods transporters and public service buses to offset rising fuel costs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a targeted monthly subsidy for goods transport operators, similar to support provided to public transport services.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she explained that the subsidy is being introduced in response to rising international oil prices and ongoing global crises, which have put pressure on domestic fuel costs.

Under the new scheme, registered goods transport vehicles will receive Rs70,000 per month, larger vehicles Rs80,000, and public service buses Rs100,000 monthly.

Maryam Nawaz urged transporters, particularly in Punjab, not to pass the burden of rising fuel costs onto passengers and consumers. She added that the government would closely monitor the scheme and regulate it to ensure the relief reaches the public.

She emphasised that this is a time for responsibility, empathy, and solidarity.

 

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