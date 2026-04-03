Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Fuel rates skyrocket as Pakistan jacks up petroleum levy by Rs55 per litre

Fuel rates skyrocket as Pakistan jacks up petroleum levy by Rs55 per litre
Updated on

Summary Subsidies on petrol and diesel have been withdrawn under pressure from the IMF.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has significantly increased the petroleum levy, adding further financial burden on the public alongside a sharp rise in fuel prices.

According to reports, the levy on petrol has been increased by Rs55 per litre, pushing it to a record high of Rs160.61 per litre, compared to the previous Rs106 per litre. The move is expected to boost non-tax revenue, as the government has set a petroleum levy collection target of Rs1,468 billion for the current fiscal year.

In addition, subsidies on petrol and diesel have been withdrawn under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Previously, subsidies of Rs95 per litre on petrol and Rs203 per litre on diesel were being provided, but these have now been completely removed, transferring the full burden to consumers.

A day earlier, the government had already raised fuel prices sharply, with petrol increasing by Rs137.23 per litre to Rs458.41, and high-speed diesel rising by Rs184.49 per litre to Rs520.35.

Meanwhile, jet fuel prices have also seen a steep surge, marking the sixth increase within a month. The latest hike of Rs40 per litre has taken the price to a record Rs517.17 per litre. Since March 1, jet fuel prices have increased by a total of Rs329.17 per litre, up from Rs188.

Experts warn that the continuous rise in jet fuel prices will significantly increase airline operational costs, likely leading to higher domestic and international airfares. Aviation sources caution that if the upward trend continues, passengers may face even more expensive air travel in the coming days.
 

Browse Topics
Petroleum Prices

Related News

Punjab cuts transport fare hike to 25pc after talks
Gold prices surge again across Pakistan after significant drop
Jet fuel price jumps by Rs 40 to Rs 517 per liter
US crude jumps more than 11%, Brent nearly 8% after Trump vows more attacks on Iran
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon