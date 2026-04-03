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Gold prices surge again across Pakistan after significant drop

Gold prices surge again across Pakistan after significant drop
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Summary This latest rise comes after a notable drop in gold prices on the previous day.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan increased again on Friday, following a sharp decline a day earlier.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,400, reaching Rs490,362. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,915, bringing it to Rs420,406.

This latest rise comes after a notable drop in gold prices on the previous day, when the per tola rate fell by Rs7,100.

The fluctuations in gold prices continue to reflect volatility in the local and international markets, affecting buyers and investors across the country.
 

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