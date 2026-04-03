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Jet fuel price jumps by Rs 40 to Rs 517 per liter

Jet fuel price jumps by Rs 40 to Rs 517 per liter
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Summary Jet fuel prices surge to Rs 517/liter after sixth hike in a month, raising airline costs; experts warn domestic and international airfares likely to increase soon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Commercial aviation in Pakistan faces yet another blow as jet fuel prices have been raised for the sixth time in a month.

Sources confirmed that the price of jet fuel has increased by Rs 40 per liter, reaching a record high of Rs 517.17 per liter.

Since March 1, jet fuel prices have surged by a total of Rs 329.17 per liter, with the price on March 1 standing at Rs 188 per liter.

Also read: Finance advisor says not all motorcyclists eligible for fuel subsidy

Experts warn that the continuous rise in jet fuel costs will significantly increase airlines’ operational expenses.

As a result, both domestic and international airfares are likely to rise in the near future.

Aviation sources indicated that if this upward trend continues, passengers will face even more expensive air travel in the coming days, adding pressure on both travelers and the aviation industry.

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