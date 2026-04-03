Finance advisor says not all motorcyclists eligible for fuel subsidy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Ministry Advisor Khurram Schehzad stated that not all motorcyclists are eligible for the government’s fuel subsidy, adding that those who own heavy bikes can manage petrol costs themselves.

Schehzad said provincial governments possess detailed data on the number of motorcycles in each region and had themselves proposed that subsidies could be provided only to eligible riders.

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He added that it can be verified through an app whether a motorcyclist is registered for the subsidy, with BIS data available to determine eligibility and entitlement.

The advisor claimed that oil prices have surged by up to 80% in several countries, noting that the UAE increased diesel prices by 70%, whereas Pakistan has not raised fuel prices in the past three weeks.

Schehzad further assured that once the war ends and global oil prices stabilize, relief will be provided to the public.