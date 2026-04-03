Pakistan goods transport alliance announces 60pc fare hike after petrol price surge

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following a staggering increase in petroleum prices by the government, the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance has announced a 60% increase in transport fares.

Alliance President Malik Shahzad condemned the rise in fuel costs, warning that it could trigger a nationwide wave of inflation.

He added that government mismanagement is leaving millions unemployed, and without revision, the country’s transport system could come to a halt.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Public Transport Owner Association held an emergency meeting regarding the diesel price hike.

They stated that fare adjustments cannot match the surge in diesel prices and warned that, if forced, transporters may be compelled to suspend operations entirely.

The government had implemented the largest fuel price increase in Pakistan’s history last night. In a joint press conference, Petroleum Minister Ali Parvez Malik and the Finance Minister announced that petrol prices would rise by Rs 137.24 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 458.40 per liter.

Diesel prices were also increased by Rs 184.49 per liter.

This unprecedented rise in fuel costs has sent shockwaves through the transport sector, with both freight and public transport providers grappling with the prospect of escalating operational costs and halted services.