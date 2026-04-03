Petition filed in LHC against massive hike in petrol prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the recent increase in petroleum prices.

The application was submitted by Advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of the Judicial Activism Panel.

The petition argued that the government has implemented an “unprecedented” hike in petrol prices. It claimed that the price increase is illegal and against public interest, warning that ordinary citizens will be severely affected.

The petitioner also highlighted that the rise is likely to trigger significant increases in transportation, electricity, agriculture, and essential food prices.

The petitioner pleaded the court to annul the recent fuel price increase and urges the government to take immediate measures to provide relief to the public.

A day earlier, Pakistan has announced an unprecedented increase in petroleum product prices, pushing petrol to Rs458.40 per litre and high-speed diesel to Rs520.35 per litre, marking the highest rates in the country’s history.

