Jamaat-e-Islami launches nationwide protests against petrol price hike

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami has strongly condemned the recent increase in petroleum prices and announced the launch of a nationwide protest movement starting today.

In a statement, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, said the government has dropped a “petrol bomb” on the public, calling the hike in petroleum products unacceptable.

He described the increase in petrol prices to Rs 458 as a grave injustice, noting that successive increments of Rs 55 and then Rs 137 represent extreme oppression of the people.

He added that the poor and middle classes are being buried alive under economic pressures, with these sections of society severely affected.

Rehman criticized the rulers for refusing to curb their extravagant lifestyles, pointing out that costly airplanes and luxury cars are a burden on the public.

According to him, the price hike directly impacts bikers, delivery workers, students, and laborers, and the burden is not limited to fuel alone.

Taxes have also been increased, while levies that should have been removed remain in place, further straining the public.

Rehman urged the government to provide relief to the people instead of yielding to IMF pressures. He highlighted that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) continue to receive billions in payments, while ordinary citizens receive no relief. He described the so-called “capacity payments” as an act of looting the public’s pockets.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief reaffirmed that the party rejects any

increase in petroleum prices and confirmed that protest activities will begin nationwide from today.

He called on the youth to step forward, struggle to change the current situation, and compel the government to reverse its decisions.