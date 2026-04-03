Judicial commission to present Gul Plaza tragedy investigation report on April 7

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The judicial commission formed to probe the Gul Plaza tragedy has completed its investigation and a sealed report will be handed over to the Law Secretary on April 7.

According to a letter written by the commission’s Registrar, Iqbal Hassan Khatti, to the Law Secretary, the inquiry was established under Section 3 of the Sindh Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance, 1969, through a gazette notification dated February 10, 2026. Its purpose was to investigate the horrific fire incident at the Gul Plaza shopping centre.

The commission had been given eight weeks to complete its report; however, it has finished the assigned inquiry and is now ready to present its final report to the Government of Sindh.

Along with the report, four additional volumes have also been prepared, containing the complete record and evidence presented before the commission, on the basis of which the final report was compiled.

According to the commission, the report and all records have been formally sealed and will be handed over to the Government of Sindh. The letter clearly states that the authority to make the report public or not rests with the Government of Sindh, which will also decide the timing of its release.

The commission has instructed the Secretary of the Law Department to be present at the commission’s secretariat, established at the Sindh High Court, at 12:00 noon on April 7, 2026, to receive the report.

