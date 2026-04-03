ECP announces schedule for Senate election on vacant KP general seat

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced the schedule for the election of a member of the senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against a general seat that fell vacant following the disqualification of Murad Saeed.

According to an official notification issued under Article 224(5) of the Constitution, read with Sections 107 and 127 of the Elections Act, 2017, members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly have been called upon to elect a new Senator.

As per the schedule, the public notice by the Returning Officer inviting nomination papers will be issued on April 3.

Candidates will file their nomination papers on April 6 and 7, while the names of nominated candidates will be published on April 8.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by April 10, and appeals against acceptance or rejection can be filed by April 13, with the tribunal set to decide them by April 15.

A revised list of candidates will be published on April 16, while April 17 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on April 23, from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the Provincial Assembly building in Peshawar.

The notification was issued by Deputy Director (Coordination) Muhammad Asad Ali on behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

