Muzaffarabad announces voter list revision schedule

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has released the schedule for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the commission, the final voter lists will be published on April 30, 2026. The process of new registrations in draft electoral rolls is underway from March 24 and will continue until April 7.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide initial electoral data by April 10, while preliminary voter lists will be displayed for public inspection on April 13.

Citizens will be able to submit applications for registration, corrections, and objections from April 13 to 17. Hearings on these applications will be conducted between April 17 and 20, with decisions to be forwarded to registration officers by April 21.

After incorporating all amendments, the final electoral rolls will be officially published on April 30. Officials stated that the process aims to ensure updated and transparent elections in the region.