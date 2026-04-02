Ishaq Dar holds talks with Egyptian and Uzbek foreign ministers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Uzbekistan on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, the Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s warm hospitality during the recent Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Islamabad. He also appreciated the Pakistan-China five-point initiative aimed at promoting dialogue and resolving regional conflicts. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

During the call with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyar Saidov, Ishaq Dar discussed the regional situation in detail. Uzbekistan recognized Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and praised Islamabad’s hosting of the recent meeting. Both sides reaffirmed full support for the Pakistan-China five-point peace plan and committed to maintaining stability in the Gulf and Middle East regions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that both Egypt and Uzbekistan agreed to keep close diplomatic contact with Pakistan moving forward.