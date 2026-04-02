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Islamabad introduces four-day school week

Islamabad introduces four-day school week
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Summary Islamabad enforces four-day school week, Punjab closes Fridays, and Sindh resumes classes as Pakistan adopts fuel-saving education measures nationwide.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority has announced that all private schools in Islamabad will observe a four-day workweek, as part of the government’s austerity and fuel conservation measures.

According to an official notification issued under the Ministry of Federal Education, all private educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory will conduct on-campus academic activities from Monday to Thursday, with immediate effect until further orders.

In Punjab, authorities have declared Friday a weekly holiday for all educational institutions, both public and private, with schools operating from Monday to Thursday. The revised schedule follows the reopening of institutions on April 1 after a 22-day closure from March 10 to 31, implemented to conserve fuel amid rising global oil prices linked to tensions involving United States, Israel, and Iran.

During the closure, schools continued online classes while examinations were conducted as scheduled. Under the new timetable issued by the Punjab Education Department, school hours from Monday to Thursday will be 8:00am to 1:30pm. In double-shift institutions, the first shift will run from 8:00am to 12:30pm and the second from 1:00pm to 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has resumed physical classes across the province from April 1. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that all schools, colleges, and universities have shifted back to in-person learning, replacing online classes. He added that institutions will remain closed on Saturdays.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah confirmed that the new academic year has commenced from April 1, with a two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

 

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