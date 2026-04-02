Heavy rainfall causes flooding and traffic chaos in Karachi

5 die, three injured as heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five people were killed and three children injured in separate incidents caused by strong winds and heavy rain in the city.

In Gulimar, a rickshaw driver, Irshad, died after a house wall collapsed onto his vehicle, while three children were injured in Orangi Town when another wall fell near a local hotel.

The injured were identified as Qasim (13), Ameer Muawiya (14), and Rehman (7).

Separately, multiple fatalities occurred due to electrocution. Abdul Wali died near PIB Colony, while 23-year-old Sartaj lost his life in New Karachi during work at home.

An unidentified man was electrocuted on MA Jinnah Road, and Shahabuddin also died from electric shock in Ahsanabad near Super Highway.

Commuters faced significant difficulties as roads were inundated, slowing traffic in key areas including II Chundrigarh Road, Sharea Faisal, Kashmir Road and Saddar. Several neighbourhoods such as Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi and Orangi Town also experienced heavy showers accompanied by strong winds.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, wind speeds near the airport reached up to 47 kilometres per hour, while intermittent rainfall continued in areas including Defence, Clifton, Malir and PECHS. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5°C, with a maximum of 27°C expected, alongside humidity levels of 83%.

Authorities activated emergency response mechanisms, with control rooms set up and Deputy Commissioners placed on high alert. Citizens were advised to contact the rescue helpline in case of emergencies.

Senior provincial minister Sharjeel Memon stated that additional de-watering pumps had been installed to ensure swift drainage of rainwater, particularly in low-lying areas. He added that staff had been deployed at identified congestion points to prevent further disruption.

Rainfall measurements showed 20.5mm recorded on the M-9 Motorway, while Surjani Town received 12.6mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar 7.2mm. Officials noted that the highest April rainfall in the city remains 37mm, recorded on April 2, 1985.

Meanwhile, K-Electric urged residents to take safety precautions, warning against the use of electrical appliances in standing water and advising people to maintain a safe distance from exposed wires and power installations. The utility also cautioned that power supply may be temporarily suspended in certain areas for safety reasons.

Separately, under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, a meeting approved a Rs30.8 billion project to modernise emergency services across the province. The initiative includes integrating rescue services, procuring modern firefighting equipment, and improving overall emergency response systems.