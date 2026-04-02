Punjab graveyard costs surge as authorities struggle to regulate rates

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rising burial costs across Punjab have become a growing concern for citizens, with grave prices varying significantly across districts and lacking proper regulation.

According to reports, more than 18,637 graveyards across 41 districts and 256 tehsils face issues of inconsistent pricing and poor maintenance. In major divisions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, grave prices have surged between Rs25,000 and Rs100,000.

In Lahore alone, around 83% of graveyards now charge between Rs25,000 and Rs40,000, compared to the official government rate of Rs10,500 for basic graves. Reports indicate that in many cases, citizens are being charged multiple times the official fee.

Private graveyards demand even higher rates, with preferred burial spots costing between Rs25,000 and Rs50,000, while gravedigger charges and material costs range from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000, compared to approximately Rs10,000 in public graveyards.

Significant variations exist across different cemeteries. For instance, graves in Miani Sahib Graveyard cost around Rs10,500, while Bibi Pak Daman Graveyard charges up to Rs50,000. Other graveyards, including Shah Jamal, Mian Mir, Shahnshah (Iqbal Town), Sanda, and Kahna, also show wide price disparities.

Sources revealed that the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority has yet to implement uniform pricing, while allegations of financial mismanagement worth millions of rupees have surfaced against cemetery committees.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian stated that efforts are underway to improve graveyard conditions across the province. Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Ali Ejaz confirmed that directives have been issued for the restoration and better management of all graveyards in the city.