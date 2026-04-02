Absenteeism among teachers, doctors declines sharply: Bugti credits good governance

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that absenteeism among teachers and doctors in the province has significantly decreased due to improved monitoring and good governance.

In a post on X, CM Balochistan highlighted that complaints related to the absence of teachers and doctors have dropped to less than one percent, marking a major improvement in service delivery.

He added that over the past nine months, 412 open court sessions (khuli kachehris) were held across 36 districts, receiving a total of 3,675 complaints. Most of these complaints were related to the closure of schools and hospitals and staff absenteeism.

According to the chief minister, out of 871 complaints received in March, only four were related to the absence of teachers and doctors, indicating that the issue has largely been addressed.

Bugti said that this reduction in absenteeism is the result of timely and effective administrative measures, which have improved the overall performance of public institutions. He noted that citizens are now raising other service delivery issues in open forums.

He reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to addressing public grievances and improving access to basic services, while strengthening transparency and governance across Balochistan.

The chief minister further stated that schools and hospitals in the province are being made fully functional, ensuring that teachers are present in schools and doctors are available in hospitals to fulfill their duties.

