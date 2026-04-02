PMD forecasts widespread rain across large parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms across large parts of the country during next 24, with isolated heavy downpours and hailstorms likely to impact several regions.

According to the latest advisory, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, isolated rain and thunderstorm activity, including hailstorms, is also likely in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, particularly during evening and night hours.

The Met Office has issued a warning that heavy to very heavy rains may trigger flash flooding in northeastern districts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Musakhel, and Dera Bugti, as well as hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and local streams in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The authorities have cautioned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage vulnerable infrastructure such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels during the forecast period. Standing crops in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also at risk of damage due to severe weather conditions.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms during the evening or night.

Region-wise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to experience widespread rain and thunderstorms in southern districts, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms. Northern areas may receive rain along with snowfall over higher mountains.

Punjab is expected to witness widespread rain in southern districts such as Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan, while other parts, including Lahore and Rawalpindi, may experience isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Sindh will see intermittent widespread rain and thunderstorms across major cities, including Karachi and Hyderabad, with chances of heavy falls and hailstorms in southern districts.

Similarly, Balochistan is likely to experience widespread intermittent rain and thunderstorms across most districts, with heavy to very heavy falls expected, particularly in northeastern parts.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms is expected at isolated places, along with snowfall over mountainous areas during evening and night hours.

