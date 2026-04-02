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NA session resumes in Islamabad today

NA session resumes in Islamabad today
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Summary The National Assembly Secretariat has issued an 18-point agenda for today’s session. The agenda includes question hour, calling attention notices and important legislative business

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The session of National Assembly (NA) will resume at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 5:00 PM today (Thursday). Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued an 18-point agenda for today’s session. The agenda includes question hour, calling attention notices and important legislative business.

As per the agenda, a calling attention notice regarding the rising fees in educational institutions in Islamabad will be presented in today’s session.

The Carriage by Air (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is likely to be presented in the National Assembly. The National Fund for Culture Heritage (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will also come under consideration.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will be presented for approval, and semi-annual reports of several standing committees will be submitted in the Assembly.

The House will also express its deep gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his address to both the Houses assembled on March 2, 2026.

A calling attention notice regarding the shortfall in tax revenue during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, points of objection, and other parliamentary matters are also included in the agenda.
 

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