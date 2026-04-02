Bilawal invites Fazlur Rehman to join Sindh, Balochistan governments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan People,s Party (PPP) on Wednesday made another major offer to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in addition to cooperation in the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir elections.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formally invited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join hands with them in the Sindh and Balochistan governments.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally brought this proposal to Fazlur Rehman, who has asked for time to consult his party leaders before responding.

During a one-on-one meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, detailed discussion was held on the prevailing political situation in the country.

Sources say that following Bilawal’s meeting with the JUI-F chief, the Sindh opposition has also become active, and a high level opposition delegation will soon meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

A special message from Pir Pagara will also be conveyed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Pir Pagara’s son, Rashid Shah, has contacted him [JUI-F chief], and a meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pir Rashid Shah is expected tonight.

According to sources, a high-level delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also accompany Pir Rashid Shah. The delegation will include GDA Secretary General Dr. Safdar Abbasi, Muazzam Abbasi, and Muhammad Khan Junejo.

