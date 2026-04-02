Govt taking measures to strengthen support system for persons with autism: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Government of Pakistan remained engaged in strengthening support systems through early identification, inclusive education, rehabilitation services and public awareness aimed at reducing barriers that prevent individuals with autism from participating fully in society and improve the support available to their families.

In his message on World Autism Awareness Day, the president said “On this day, we come together under this year’s theme, “Autism and Humanity — Every Life Has Value,” to recognise the abilities and contributions of individuals with autism and to support a society that is more open and responsive to their needs”.

He said autism is not a limitation, it is a different way of experiencing the world. “Our responsibility is to ensure that individuals on the autism spectrum have access to the support, education and understanding they need to live with confidence.”

He said one in every 100 children worldwide is on the autism spectrum. The condition affects early development, with signs often appearing in the first few years of life and shaping how a child communicates, learns and interacts.

In Pakistan, he said available estimates suggest that around 0.5 per cent of the population is affected. This represents a considerable number of families who rely on consistent access to diagnosis, schooling, therapy and social acceptance.

“Reducing risk depends on early identification and timely intervention. Screening during routine child health visits, along with better training for doctors, teachers and community workers, can help ensure quicker referrals. Nutritional support during pregnancy, including the use of folic acid supplements, has also been shown to reduce risk. This allows children to receive help when it can make the greatest difference,” the president said.

He added that for many families, the impact is felt in everyday routines. Parents often have to travel long distances to find specialised care or adjust work schedules to attend therapy sessions. Schools may not always have the trained staff or facilities to support children on the spectrum. These are practical challenges that require steady attention from public services and local administration.

As part of this effort, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has set up a dedicated autism centre offering diagnostic services, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural support and guidance for parents. Such facilities are important in building a more coordinated approach to care.

He urged families, educators, healthcare providers and community leaders to work together in addressing gaps in awareness and access. Progress depends on practical cooperation at every level.

“A society is measured by how it treats those who need support. We must ensure that individuals with autism are able to live with dignity, take part in daily life and pursue their potential without unnecessary obstacles,” the president added.