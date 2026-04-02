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Pakistan Navy, PLA Navy conclude Sea Guardian exercise in Karachi

Pakistan Navy, PLA Navy conclude Sea Guardian exercise in Karachi
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Summary Pakistan Navy and PLA Navy conclude Sea Guardian exercise, enhancing maritime cooperation, joint patrols, submarine drills, and operational coordination in Arabian Sea

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy and People's Liberation Army Navy have successfully concluded their joint exercise “Sea Guardian,” aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and operational coordination.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the exercise was conducted from March 25 to April 1, featuring a five-day port phase in Karachi followed by a two-day sea phase in the North Arabian Sea.

During the port phase, PNS Taimur welcomed a PLA Navy vessel. Activities included visits to naval installations, professional exchanges, and a Young Officers Seminar.

At the conclusion of the port visit, both navies conducted joint drills at sea. The sea phase included submarine operations with a Pakistan Navy submarine, as well as live gunnery exercises.

The two navies also carried out joint patrols in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

 

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US-China tensions Pakistan Navy Pakistan

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