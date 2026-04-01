Punjab colleges and universities to adopt four-day week after schools

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Following schools, colleges and universities across Punjab will now operate on a four-day week, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department.

The new schedule applies to all public and private colleges and universities in the province. Earlier, the Punjab School Education Department had announced revised timings for schools, designating Friday as a weekly holiday while keeping institutions open for four days.

Under the updated timetable, schools will run from 8am to 1:30pm. In double-shift schools, the morning shift will end at 12:30pm, while the second shift will continue from 1pm to 5:30pm.

Officials stated that the revised schedule aims to improve the education system and make the teaching process more effective.