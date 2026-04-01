Pakistan condemns killing of three Indonesian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the killing of three Indonesian UN peacekeepers who were performing duties under United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

In a statement at the UN Security Council emergency meeting, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said this tragic and deeply disturbing incident is a strike at the very heart of international law, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and the shared commitment of the international community to the maintenance of international peace and security.

He said Pakistan demands a prompt, comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigation to establish the facts.

Also Read: Three UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon as Israeli strikes pummel south

Earlier, three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon after a bloody weekend in which Lebanese journalists and medics were killed in Israeli strikes.

Two peacekeepers were killed on Monday after an explosion from an unknown origin destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan in south Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL said in a statement. Two other soldiers were wounded in the blast.

Another Indonesian soldier was killed overnight Sunday into Monday when a projectile exploded near one of the group's positions close to the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. Another peacekeeper was critically injured at the time.