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Bilawal meets Fazl to discuss political situation, AJK elections

Bilawal meets Fazl to discuss political situation, AJK elections
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Summary During the meeting, both leaders discussed ongoing political developments, with a particular focus on matters related to the upcoming elections in AJK

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a key political meeting.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari and Chaudhry Yaseen.

Former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed ongoing political developments in the country, with a particular focus on matters related to the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza also arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to join the meeting.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Pakistan’s economic and security situation.

According to government sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared his party’s proposals regarding austerity measures and emphasized collaborative solutions to strengthen Pakistan’s fiscal policies.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz meets Bilawal to discuss regional tensions, national security

The leaders also exchanged views on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to help resolve conflicts in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and the government’s policies in navigating challenging national and international circumstances.

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Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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