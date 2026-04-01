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Punjab schools shift to four-day week with new timings

Punjab schools shift to four-day week with new timings
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Summary Punjab schools adopt a four-day week with Fridays as a holiday; new hours set from 8:00 AM–1:30 PM, double shifts adjusted to boost teaching efficiency.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Schools will observer four-day week across Punjab as Fridays declared as a weekly holiday.

The Punjab School Education Department has issued a notification announcing new operating hours for public and private schools across the province.

According to the notification, school hours will run from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm. In double-shift schools, the morning shift will end at 12:30 pm, while the second shift will operate from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The education department stated that the revised timings aim to enhance the overall educational system and improve the efficiency of the teaching process.
 

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