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Sindh govt launches public complaint cell for citizens' relief

Sindh govt launches public complaint cell for citizens' relief
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Summary Sindh government activates a public complaint cell at CM Secretariat Karachi. Ministers and officials assigned daily duties to provide timely relief to citizens.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has taken a significant step to address public grievances by activating a Public Complaint Cell at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Karachi.

Under this initiative, ministers, advisors, and spokespersons have been assigned specific duties to ensure that citizens receive immediate relief.

The cell will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing residents to directly report their issues to government representatives.

A regular schedule has been issued assigning senior provincial ministers, including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, to attend on designated days.

Additionally, Karachi’s Mayor and other key officials and spokespersons will also perform duty at the cell.

To facilitate timely resolution of complaints, the Sindh government has introduced a monitoring system, ensuring an effective open-door policy at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

This initiative aims to provide swift relief to citizens and address their concerns promptly.

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Sindh Government Pakistan

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