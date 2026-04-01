ECP announces schedule for LG by-elections in Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for local government by-elections across Sindh.

According to the schedule, by-elections will be held on 45 vacant seats in 16 districts, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Shikarpur.

The election process will begin on April 2, 2026, when returning officers will issue public notices. Nomination papers will be submitted between April 6 and April 8, while scrutiny of the papers will take place from April 13 to April 15.

An initial list of candidates will be published on April 16, and candidates will have until April 30 to withdraw their nomination papers. The final list of candidates and allocation of election symbols will be completed on May 4.

Polling for the by-elections will be held on May 17, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM without any break.

