Security forces kill 13 terrorists in KP operations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 13 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations against “Fitna Al Khwarij” were conducted on 30 March 2026.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Bara, Khyber district. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarijs’ location and after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by security forces in Bannu District. In ensuing fire exchange, three terrorists were effectively neutralised.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

