FCC seeks response from KP CM over 'Imran Khan Release Force' formation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has sought a response within 10 days from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi regarding the “Imran Khan Release Force” formation.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan heard a petition challenging the legality of the force. The court issued notices and directed the government to clearly present its position on the matter.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the creation of such a force could be in violation of constitutional and legal boundaries. He submitted various documents and evidence, including references to media reports highlighting potential security concerns.

The bench questioned whether the provincial cabinet had approved the formation of the force. In response, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that no such approval had been granted by the cabinet.

The court remarked that the federal government must ensure that no legal violations occur. The Chief Justice noted that forming a force linked to the release of a convicted individual raises serious legal questions.

During proceedings, the lawyer also referred to remarks attributed to CM Sohail Afridi, who reportedly said he was facing “criminal elements.” The court sought further clarification on this statement as well.

The hearing was adjourned until a later date.

